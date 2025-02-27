Winterhawks Drop a Tight 4-2 Contest in Kamloops

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni each recorded a goal and an assist and Tyson Jugnauth surpassed 100 career WHL assists in the road game, but the Winterhawks dropped their second game of the season against the Blazers.

Game #57: Portland (2) at Kamloops (4)

SOG: POR (36) - KAM (34)

PP: POR (0/3) - KAM (1/5)

Saves: Ondřej Štěbeták (30) - Logan Edmonstone (34)

SCORING:

KAM - Beau Courtney (8) from Ty Bonkowski and Isa Guram

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (38) from Diego Buttazzoni and Jordan Duguay

KAM - Tommy Lafreniere (22) unassisted

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (24) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski

KAM - Emmitt Finnie (30) from Tommy Lafreniere and Jordan Keller (power play)

KAM - Emmitt Finnie (31) (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Both teams found the back of the net twice in the first period of the midweek matchup. Former Everett Silvertip Beau Courtney elevated a puck over the glove-side shoulder of Ondřej Štěbeták in the fifth minute of the game to put the Blazers up 1-0. The Hawks responded not even two minutes later on an impressive set up in front of Logan Edmonstone. Jordan Duguay swiped the puck and centered it for Diego Buttazzoni who made a nice move in front of the Blazers' netminder, exposing his back post. Kyle Chyzowski swooped around the net, picked up the pass, and tucked in his team-leading 38th goal of the year to tie the game at 1-1. Rookie forward Tommy Lafreniere stole the puck and banked in the second goal for Kamloops only to have Buttazzoni tie the game at 2-2 before the period break on a slot shot with a minute to go. Tyson Jugnauth secured his 100th career WHL assist on the play.

The second period featured four Kamloops power plays and they converted on their fourth man advantage of the game thanks to a back post drive from its captain Emmitt Finnie, giving them a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

Portland took a game-high 13 shots in the third period and had over a minute of a 6-on-5 scenario, but couldn't get one through Edmonstone. Finnie eventually scored in the empty net after intercepting a pass at center ice to ice the game at 4-2.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks take their lone ferry trip of the regular season to head to Victoria for a pair of weekend games against the Royals. The Hawks and Royals drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. PST Friday.

