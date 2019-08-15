Weekend Home Series against Tampa Tarpons Moved to Steinbrenner Field

DUNEDIN, FL- The Dunedin Blue Jays originally scheduled home series at Jack Russell Stadium against the Tampa Tarpons has been relocated. The series from August 16-18 will now take place at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The game time for Friday the 16th will have first pitch set for 12:30 pm, and the 17th and 18th will both begin at 1:00 pm.

On August 17th, Dunedin will play a doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpons as part of a makeup from a rainout game back in early July. The two contests will be seven innings games as part of the doubleheader. The games at Steinbrenner field will be the final home games at an away ballpark for Dunedin this regular season. The Blue Jays will have played 11 games at the visiting ballpark as the home team this year due to the renovations occurring at Dunedin Stadium.

Home games at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium on August 20-22, and August 26-September 1 will still be played as originally scheduled.

