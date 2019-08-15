Beer Fest, Bob Ross Weekend Highlight Stellar Weekend at the Jack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas will continue their seven-game homestand on Friday, August 16, as they welcome the Palm Beach Cardinals, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a three-game series. Among the highlights of the set is our Beer Fest and special 50th anniversary of Woodstock jerseys on Friday, our Bob Ross Night and bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, plus a t-shirt giveaway on Sunday.

The series gets underway at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 16 with our Beer Fest. The event includes 20 four-ounce drink sampling tickets, a collectible Daytona Tortugas glass, and a general admission ticket to that night's game. The package starts at $30 in advance of the festival and $35 at the door. It will be another Best Dressed Friday at The Jack, as Tortugas' players and coaches will don groovy tie-dyed uniforms in honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The uniforms will be auctioned off throughout the weekend. The Tortugas will also host another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing, featuring buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Following the final out, fans will be treated to another magnificent Postgame Fireworks display. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their happy little smiles to the ballpark on a Shell-tastic Saturday, August 17, as we continue one of the best promotions in baseball with our Bob Ross Night 3.0. Limited tickets are still available for the VIP Package which features a pre-game painting class led by Bob Ross Certified Instructors, two drink vouchers, tickets to the game, and a guaranteed Bob Ross bobblehead. The package is $50. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates that night will receive a Bob Ross bobblehead presented by Bob Ross, Inc. The entertainment continues following the final out, as the Tortugas put on another splendid Postgame Fireworks show. That evening's showdown is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

The homestand and Bob Ross Weekend comes to a close on Sunday, August 18, with an Interactive Bob Ross T-Shirt Giveaway. The first 500 fans through the gates that night will receive another limited edition Tortugas t-shirt and will have the opportunity to paint it in our Pavilion down the first-base line throughout the game. The best kids club in town will have plenty of games and activities, as well for another Tiny Tugas Night. Immediately after that game's conclusion, all youngsters in attendance will be able to enjoy Kids Run the Bases. The series finale is expected to get underway at 5:35 p.m.

Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday: TBA vs. RHP Aaron Fossas (1-1, 2.76 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Mac Sceroler (4-3, 3.86 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (7-9, 4.18 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

