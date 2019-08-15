Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, Aug 15 at Daytona

August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After their eight-game win streak was snapped Wednesday, the Stone Crabs look to finish the road trip at 7-1 at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Drew Strotman makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Ryan Lillie of the Tortugas.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

TORTUGAS SNAP STREAK WITH 2-1 WIN

The Daytona Tortugas snapped the Stone Crabs' eight-game winning streak Wednesday, edging Charlotte 2-1. Jared Solomon baffled the Stone Crabs for six scoreless innings, before Garrett Whitley delivered his ninth home run. Charlotte has a chance to cap a 7-1 road trip with a win Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

STREAKING STONE CRABS

After Wednesday's loss in Daytona, the Stone Crabs completed their fifth winning streak of eight games or more in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

8 games - May 6-14, 2015

8 games - July 26-Aug 2, 2014

8 games - August 7-13, 2019

WHO'S HOT?

Stone Crabs outfielder Garrett Whitley became the second Charlotte hitter to reach nine home runs Wednesday, and has been hitting extremely well of late. Over his last nine games, Whitley is batting .353 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI (1.154 OPS).

Charlotte infielder Zach Rutherford has enjoyed his strongest stretch of play over the last two weeks. The Old Dominion product is batting .364 with four extra-base hits in his last 12 games (.904 OPS), raising his batting average by 23 points.

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 65 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 45-20 1.62 8.9 6.5 1.8

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs completed their best month in franchise history Tuesday. Their two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 39-16 to start the second half, putting them on pace to shatter the team record for second half wins (40) and winning percentage (.585). Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the second best 2nd half record:

1. Erie 38-15 (.717)

2. Charlotte 39-16 (.709)

3. Bowie 36-17 (.679)

4. Kane County 34-17 (.667)

5. Delmarva 33-18 (.647)

RECORD BOOK BOUND

With three weeks remaining in the season, several Stone Crabs are on the verge of franchise single-season records. The next Moises Gomez home run will break the franchise record (Malm, Segovia - 2013)

Walks Saves

1 Tyler Bortnick - 79 (2011) 5 Satow/Garcia - 12 (2011/13)

3 Reid Fronk - 61 (2010) 7 Dalton Moats - 11 (2017)

4 Shawn O'Malley - 58 (2009) 8 Richard De Los Santos - 10 (2009)

5 Garrett Whitley - 56 (2019) 9 Chandler Raiden - 9 (2019)

6 Willy Adames - 54 (2015) Josh Satow - 9 (2010)

7 Thomas Coyle - 52 (2014) Brian Miller - 9 (2016)

CLAW POINTS

Tommy Romero currently ranks fourth in ERA (2.08) amongst full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

