Tarpons Cancel Tonight's Game vs. Cardinals

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Palm Beach Cardinals has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game is not scheduled to be made up as the two teams do not play each other again for the remainder of the season. This is Tampa's second cancelled game of the season.

Tickets from tonight's rainout may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for any remaining Tampa Tarpons' regular season home game.

