Tarpons Cancel Tonight's Game vs. Cardinals
August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Palm Beach Cardinals has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The game is not scheduled to be made up as the two teams do not play each other again for the remainder of the season. This is Tampa's second cancelled game of the season.
Tickets from tonight's rainout may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for any remaining Tampa Tarpons' regular season home game.
To purchase tickets, fans can visit the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office or visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.
