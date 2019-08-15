August 15th Game vs. Lakeland Rained Out

August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release





The Jupiter Hammerheads game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on August 15th has been cancelled due to rain. No makeup game has been scheduled yet, but check our website, Lakeland's website and social media for updates.

Rainout Policy:

In the case of a postponement or cancellation due to rain of a Florida State League game, guests may bring their ticket stubs to the ticket window and exchange them for any other game that season. No refunds will be issued.

For Group Ticket refunds, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will work directly with the respective group leaders and handle refunds accordingly. Group tickets will not be allowed to be exchanged at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Box Office. Please contact your group leader for more information.

