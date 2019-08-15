Finale Between Mets, Miracle Cancelled
August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's series finale between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Miracle at Hammond Stadium was cancelled due to persistent rain.
The game will not be made up since Thursday was the last scheduled meeting between the teams in the regular season.
The Mets (35-20, 67-53) start a season-defining series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Friday. At the time of Thursday's rainout, the Mets trailed the Crabs by 4.0 games for first place in the FSL South Division. First pitch on Friday at Charlotte Sports Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 15, 2019
- Marauders Wallop Fire Frogs 14-4 - Bradenton Marauders
- Miracle and St. Lucie Cancelled - Fort Myers Miracle
- Finale Between Mets, Miracle Cancelled - St. Lucie Mets
- Tarpons Cancel Tonight's Game vs. Cardinals - Tampa Tarpons
- August 15th Game vs. Lakeland Rained Out - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Bradenton Blasts Florida, 14-4 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Weekend Home Series against Tampa Tarpons Moved to Steinbrenner Field - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, Aug 15 at Daytona - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Beer Fest, Bob Ross Weekend Highlight Stellar Weekend at the Jack - Daytona Tortugas
- 'Tugas Tiptoe by Stone Crabs, 2-1 - Daytona Tortugas
- Dunedin Takes the Series in Clearwater - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.