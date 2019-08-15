Finale Between Mets, Miracle Cancelled

August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's series finale between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Miracle at Hammond Stadium was cancelled due to persistent rain.

The game will not be made up since Thursday was the last scheduled meeting between the teams in the regular season.

The Mets (35-20, 67-53) start a season-defining series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Friday. At the time of Thursday's rainout, the Mets trailed the Crabs by 4.0 games for first place in the FSL South Division. First pitch on Friday at Charlotte Sports Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

