Bradenton Blasts Florida, 14-4

August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: Mason Martin continued his hot back-end to the series with a five-RBI effort and the Bradenton Marauders put up seven in the third to pull away from the Florida Fire Frogs, 14-4, and secure a series victory in Thursday afternoon's rubber match at Osceola County Stadium.

Rodolfo Castro singled in Daniel Amaral as part of his three-hit day for the first Marauders tally in the opening inning.

The Fire Frogs response was quick from Jefrey Ramos in the bottom of the first. With Brett Langhorne on ahead of him, he swatted his ninth long ball to left center, placing Florida in the lead, 2-1.

Ramos picked up his 24th multi-hit effort of the season by swatting 2-4 at the dish with the home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. He hit safely in all five Bradenton series games and has his fifth such streak of at least five assignments.

The Marauders sent 12 men to the plate in the top of the third, scoring seven runs on five hits to take control of the contest. Martin, Castro, and Tancas all notched RBI doubles. After a fielding error from Kevin Josephina extended the inning, Amaral singled in two and Swaggerty picked up an RBI single of his own; 8-2 Marauders.

LHP Hayden Deal (5-10) was removed after 2 and 2/3's stanzas, yielding eight hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts while taking the losing end of the decision.

Castro scored his second run of the game on a wild pitch from RHP Brandon White in the top of the fourth. Logan Brown answered with a two-run double to bring in Ramos and Drew Lugbauer to trim the deficit to 9-4 after four.

Lugbauer climbed aboard twice and has now reached base in 11 of his last 14 games.

Bradenton combined to score five more times from the sixth through the eighth. An RBI two-bagger from Jesse Medrano pushed the Marauders into double figures. Martin slammed a three-run homer in the seventh off RHP Sean McLaughlin to cap off his five-RBI performance. Swaggerty doubled in another run in the eighth.

Amaral and Swaggerty each reached base five times, doubled once, and drove in two runs. The Pirates 1st Round selection a year ago, Swaggerty finished the series 6-10 at the plate.

White surrendered three hits over three innings of two-run baseball. The homer particularly harmed McLaughlin's line as he gave up four runs on two hits in two frames. RHP Lukas Young got the final four outs without allowing a run.

RHP Brad Case (4-4) secured his second win of the year against the Fire Frogs, permitting four hits and four runs across six innings. LHP Braeden Ogle fired a scoreless seventh. RHP Hunter Stratton set down six consecutive Frogs to finish the contest.

NEXT UP: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-7, 5.22) looks to end the Fire Frogs three-game losing streak with a strong performance in Clearwater on Friday night. Florida opens a three-game weekend series versus the Threshers at 6:30 p.m.

The Fire Frogs return for their final home stand at Osceola County Stadium on Tuesday.

