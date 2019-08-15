Lillie Leads Daytona to Four-Hit Shutout of Charlotte

August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Seeking his first win since June 28, RHP Ryan Lillie hurled six innings of shutout ball, as he, RHP Diomar LÃ³pez, and RHP Connor Bennett combined on a four-hitter in the Daytona Tortugas' 5-0 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs in front of 1,551 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

Daytona (24-32, 59-62) wasted no time in providing run support for their starter. 2B Alejo LÃ³pez (2-4, 2 R) began the bottom of the first with a single and - two batters later - proceeded to swipe second. On a 3-1 pitch, SS JosÃ© GarcÃ­a (1-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) unloaded a ball over the batting cages in left for a two-run home run. The 21-year-old's sixth long ball put the Tortugas ahead 2-0.

In the third, the offense perked up again. LÃ³pez and Sugilio collected back-to-back base-hits to start the inning. 3B Bryant Flete (1-4, RBI) then proceeded to flip a ball into shallow left for a knock. LÃ³pez raced home from second on the left-handed swinger's single to make it a 3-0 Daytona advantage.

C Hendrik Clementina (2-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) added to the advantage in the sixth. The Willemstad, Curacao native uncorked a liner off the light stanchion beyond the right-field wall for a solo home run. Clementina's team-leading 12th homer made it a 4-0 affair.

Two innings later - in the eighth - the 'Tugas added one last tally. GarcÃ­a was plunked, Clementina singled, and 1B Bruce Yari (0-1, 3 BB, SO) walked to load the bases. 1B Pabel Manzanero's (1-3, RBI, SO) recorded sacrifice fly to center, extending Daytona's edge to five, 5-0.

Just one run was enough for Daytona on Thursday. Lillie (6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 SO) dominated the top hitting team in the Florida State League, holding the Stone Crabs to just two hits over six innings. The UC Riverside alum struck out a season-high eight en route to his third win.

RHP Diomar LÃ³pez (2.0 IP, H, 2 SO) kept the shutout rolling through the seventh and eighth before RHP Connor Bennett (1.0 IP, H, 2 SO) garnered the last three outs in the ninth to complete the victory.

In just his third start back from Tommy John Surgery, RHP Drew Strotman (4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) struck out five through four frames of work. The Sunnyvale, Calif. resident was saddled with his first defeat of the campaign.

The homestand continues on Friday, as the Palm Beach Cardinals, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, come to The Jack for a three-game set. The series gets underway early at 5 p.m. with our Beer Fest. The event includes 20 four-ounce drink sampling tickets, a collectible Daytona Tortugas glass, and a general admission ticket to that night's game. The package starts at $30 in advance of the festival and $35 at the door. It will be another Best Dressed Friday at The Jack, as Tortugas' players and coaches will don groovy tie-dyed uniforms in honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The uniforms will be auctioned off throughout the weekend. The Tortugas will also host another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing, featuring buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Following the final out, fans will be treated to another magnificent Postgame Fireworks display.

Fresh off his first win in a professional start, RHP Aaron Fossas (1-1, 2.76 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Daytona in the opener. Palm Beach has not named their starter for the ballgame.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Friday evening's contest can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.