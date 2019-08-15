Marauders Wallop Fire Frogs 14-4

KISSIMMEE, FL - In the first full nine inning contest for the Bradenton Marauders since last Friday, the road side was able to clinch a series victory in the fifth game of a rain filled series against the Florida Fire Frogs. Bradenton's 14 runs marked a season best and their 15 hits finished two shy of a high mark on the season as well.

Florida led heading in to the third inning, but a seven run outburst from the Marauders including a trio of RBI doubles that amounted to half of the visiting team's offense. The 12 batter frame began with the first four batters reaching to set up Mason Martin for the first of his multi-RBI knock on the afternoon.

RHP Brad Case allowed the final pair of his four total runs allowed over six innings in the fourth, but did not allow a hit over the final two innings of his outing. Case earned the win thanks to a boat load of offense and three scoreless innings in relief from LHP Braeden Ogle and Hunter Stratton to finish the contest.

There were only two runs in which the Marauders did not score, and Martin finished with six runs batted in including his second home run of the day to bring his full season total to a Minor League leading 119. Every Bradenton batter had six plate appearances highlighted by Daniel Amaral reaching base in all six attempts including a double, a pair of RBIs and was hit by a pitch twice en route to scoring a team high three runs.

The Marauders head to Lakeland for a three game weekend series against the Flying Tigers beginning on Friday. RHP Conner Loeprich is slated to take the hill for Bradenton in a scheduled 6:30 start. Catch all the action with Matt Neverett on the Bradenton Marauders Baseball Network by visiting BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio, MiLB.tv, or the MiLB First Pitch app!

