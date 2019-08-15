Miracle and St. Lucie Cancelled

August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Heavy rain in Fort Myers cancelled the series finale between the Miracle and the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium. The game will not be made up.

The Miracle open a three-game series on Friday night in Jupiter against the Hammerheads, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.