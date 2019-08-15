Miracle and St. Lucie Cancelled
August 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Heavy rain in Fort Myers cancelled the series finale between the Miracle and the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium. The game will not be made up.
The Miracle open a three-game series on Friday night in Jupiter against the Hammerheads, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
