'Tugas Tiptoe by Stone Crabs, 2-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After receiving just one win through his first 23 starts of the year, RHP Jared Solomon dominated the hottest team in Minor League Baseball, twirling six shutout innings, as the Daytona Tortugas snapped the Charlotte Stone Crabs' eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 triumph in front of 754 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Scoreless through four-and-a-half, Daytona (23-32, 58-62) finally dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. After C Mark Kolozsvary (0-2) was plunked to lead off the frame, LF Drew Mount (0-3, R) grounded into a fielder's choice. However, a throwing error enabled the 23-year-old to advance to second. 2B Alejo López (3-4, 3B, RBI) followed with an RBI single to center, putting the Tortugas ahead, 1-0.

An inning later, the 'Tugas were at it again. SS José García (2-4, 2B) doubled to begin the frame, but a failed bunt attempt ended with him being tagged out at third. After a ground out advanced the runner to second, 1B Bruce Yari (1-3, 2B, RBI, SO) lofted a drive down the line in left. The Waterloo, Ont. native's shot bounced in for a double - driving in a tally - to put Daytona up by a pair, 2-0.

Charlotte (39-16, 74-47) was able to chip away in the bottom of the seventh. With nobody on and two out, LF Garrett Whitley (1-3, R, HR, RBI) clobbered an offering over the fence in right-center for a solo home run. The former first-round pick's ninth homer of the season pulled the Stone Crabs within one, 2-1.

That was close as the visitors would get. RHP Dauri Moreta (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 SO) tossed a scoreless eighth before handing the ball to RHP Michael Byrne (1.0 IP, SO) in the final stanza. The former Florida Gator drilled the first batter but retired the next three in order to garner his first professional save.

Solomon (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 SO) was the star of the show on Wednesday. The 22-year-old baffled the Florida State League's top hitting team with six innings of spotless baseball. The right-hander did not walk a hitter and struck out four en route to his first FSL victory.

RHP Stephen Woods Jr. (5.0 IP, 6 H, R, BB, 3 SO) pitched admirably, as well. The former SUNY Albany Great Dane issued just one unearned run over five innings, yet suffered his third loss of the campaign.

