Week 6: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sonia Citron
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Sonia Citron was on a mission in Week 6
Citron earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career after averaging 21.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Washington Mystics.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026
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- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 94, Toronto Tempo 87 - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Fever, Mercury Meet Again on Wednesday - Indiana Fever
- Tempo Poised to Make Women's Basketball History in Montreal - Toronto Tempo
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.22.26 - Seattle Storm
- Wings Outlast Seattle in Overtime - Dallas Wings
- Sky Lose to Sun 92-63 - Chicago Sky
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