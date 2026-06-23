Week 6: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sonia Citron

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Sonia Citron was on a mission in Week 6

Citron earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career after averaging 21.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Washington Mystics.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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