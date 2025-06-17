Week 4 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Allisha Gray

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Allisha Gray secures her second Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor this season after leading the Dream to a 3-0 record-averaging 23.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.3 APG

