Week 4 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Allisha Gray
June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Allisha Gray secures her second Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor this season after leading the Dream to a 3-0 record-averaging 23.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.3 APG
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025
- Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2025 - Atlanta Dream
- Kayla Thornton Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Sign Grace Berger to Hardship Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Sign Kaila Charles, Haley Jones to Hardship Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Nets, Liberty to Open Multi-Court Youth Basketball Facility in Downtown Brooklyn - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2025
- Notes: Atlanta Dream 89, Washington Mystics 56
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Chicago Sky 70
- Final: Atlanta Dream 77, Indiana Fever 58
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month