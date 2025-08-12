Week 10: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson
August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A'ja Wilson became the first player in league history to have a 30/20 game. She finished the week averaging 29.3 PPG, 13 RPG and 3.7 APG all while propelling the Las Vegas Aces to 3-0 during week 10.
