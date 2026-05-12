Week 10 Player of the Week: Nico Campuzano: USL Championship

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 10 of the 2026 regular season, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Nico Campuzano named the Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a seven-save shutout in his side's 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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