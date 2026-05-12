Week 10 Player of the Week: Nico Campuzano: USL Championship
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 10 of the 2026 regular season, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Nico Campuzano named the Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a seven-save shutout in his side's 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026
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- USL CUP Preview: Rhode Island FC at Portland Hearts of Pine: May 16, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
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- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Careaga Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- LSC Litters Week 10 Team of the Week with Firmino, Goodrum, Ordóñez Receiving Honors - Lexington SC
- Úlfarsson Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 10 - Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay FC Join Forces with Stevenson School to Broadcast Monterey Bay Sirens - Monterey Bay FC
- Campuzano Named USLC Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies and Miami Set for Crucial Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Match - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández - El Paso Locomotive FC
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