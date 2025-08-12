Week 10: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Allisha Gray

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Allisha Gray was named Player of the Week for the third time this season after averaging 21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG. Her efforts helped lead the Atlanta Dream to an 2-0 week.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.