Week 10: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Allisha Gray
August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Allisha Gray was named Player of the Week for the third time this season after averaging 21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG. Her efforts helped lead the Atlanta Dream to an 2-0 week.
