Wednesday, February 26th Is Rogers TV Night

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Wednesday, February 26th is Rogers TV Night as the Barrie Colts visit the Sleeman Centre for the only time this season.

On 'Ones'day, February 26 fans can enjoy different concessions and retail deals. The promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs combined with any regular price concessions purchase. $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118. New this season, a $1.00 Guelph Storm t-shirt will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6. Limited to 200 special Guelph Storm t-shirts per game, this promotion is combined with any other regular-price merchandise purchase in partnership with Entripy.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

