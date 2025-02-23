Spitfires Beat Saginaw 7-3

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Spirit were in town for the last matchup in Windsor between the two clubs. There is still one more game in Saginaw in the season series. Both records currently stand at 3-2-1 in the series with 2 more games to go. The Spirit came into the game red hot with wins in their last 6 of 7 games as they fell to Guelph last night. The Spitfires on the other hand have been on a skid as they have dropped their last two games. On Sunday afternoon, the Spitfires were able to get out to a lead and pull away in the second frame and ultimately won 7-3.

In the first period, the Spirit would score just 33 seconds in on a deflection. Just over six minutes later, the Spitfires would respond on the powerplay. Protas was left all alone in front of the net and he made no mistake notching his 40 th goal of the season and a Spitfire record for most goals by an import player. Less than three minutes later, the Spitfires would gain their first lead. Davis went in on goal shorthanded and was tripped up, the play went on and Jack Nesbitt picked up the puck behind the net and wrapped in his 20 th goal. Just two minutes later, the Spirit would score on a powerplay goal to tie the game at two. Late in the frame, Protas would score his 2 nd of the night off an offensive zone draw and the Spits were up 3-2 heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Spitfires would heat up on offence. Just over four minutes in, Mathurin would walk down the slot and score his 7 th goal of the season to extend the Spitfires lead to 4-2. Exactly 20 seconds later, Nesbitt would get his second goal of the game and put the Spitfires up 5-2. Over 10 minutes later, the Spitfires would strike on the powerplay as Abraham scored to make it 6-2. Just over a minute later, the Spirit would score on one Joey Costanzo would want back as it slipped five-hole. The Spitfires were up 6-3 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Abraham would add his 2 nd of the night on the powerplay and the Spitfires were able to beat the Spirit by a score of 7-3.

The Spitfires are back in action on the road this week as they head to Peterborough for a Thursday night clash at 7:00pm at the PMC.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.