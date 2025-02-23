Spirit Fall to Spitfires Sunday Night

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Windsor Spitfires 7-3 on Sunday, February 23rd. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh each grabbed two assists. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 13 saves on 18 shots. Kaleb Papineau replaced Oke in net and stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced. Joey Costanzo was the starting goaltender for Windsor tallying 22 saves on 25 shots.

The Spirit opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game as Sebastien Gervais tipped a shot from Igor Chernyshov into the back of the Windsor net. Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh got the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead.

Windsor tied the game while on a powerplay as Ilya Protas was left all alone in front of the net and buried a shot past Oke. Ryan Abraham tallied the assist 6:58 into the period.

The Spitfires took the lead while shorthanded and with a delayed Spirit penalty as Jack Nesbitt tucked the puck into the net from below the goal line. Cole Davis recorded the assist as Windsor went up 2-1.

While on a man advantage, Saginaw tied the game at 2-2 as Michael Misa fired a one-timer past Costanzo. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh both picked up their second assists of the game.

Ilya Protas regained the Spitfires lead as he found the back of the net for the second time in the game. Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham grabbed the assists with 57 seconds left in the period.

After 1: SAG 2 - 3 WSR (Total Shots: 7 - 16)

Four minutes into the second period, the Spitfires lead grew to 4-2 as Tnias Mathurin fired a shot from the slot and into the back of the net. Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree recorded the assists.

Only 20 seconds later, Jack Nesbitt snapped a shot that beat Oke on the far side extending the Windsor lead to 5-2. Noah Morneau and Tnias Mathurin tallied the assists.

Kaleb Papineau replaced Andrew Oke in net for Saginaw after Nesbitt's goal.

Ryan Abraham put the Spitfires up 6-2 as he tapped the puck past Papineau while on a two-man advantage. Anthony Cristoforo and Ilya Protas were credited with the assists.

Nic Sima answered for the Spirit as he snuck a shot through the five-hole of Costanzo. Hayden Barch picked up the assist as the Spirit got themselves back on the board.

After 2: SAG 3 - 6 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 11 Totals Shots: 18 - 27)

During a five-minute powerplay, the Spitfires added to their lead as Ryan Abraham squeaked the puck into the back of the net. Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree tallied the assists.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 7 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 7 - 9 Total Shots: 25 - 36)

Powerplays: SAG 1/5 WSR 3/7

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (13 Saves / 18 Shots L) Kaleb Papineau (16 Saves / 18 Shots) WSR Joey Costanzo (22 Saves / 25 Shots W)

Saginaw is back in action on Thursday, February 27th as they travel to face the Barrie Colts with puck drop set for 7:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.