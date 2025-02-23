Gens Look to Leapfrog Frontenacs in Last Meeting of Season

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back on home ice taking on the Kingston Frontenacs for the final time this season.

Oshawa is coming into this one coming off a win against the Erie Otters as they swept the season series against the American team. The Gens will need to start stringing wins together again as they near the playoffs and find themselves one point out of first place.

Kingston enters this game atop the Eastern Conference sitting one point ahead of both the Brantford Bulldogs and the Oshawa Generals with a game in hand on each of them. The Frontenacs have been on a tear of late, picking up points in six straight games, while going 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games.

This is the las of eight meeting between these two teams, and it was the Kingston Frontenacs taking down the Generals 7-4 in Kingston.

Oshawa got two first period goals, one from each of Colby Barlow and Matthew Buckley before the Frontenacs cut the lead to 2-1 after one.

The Gens struck for two more goals in the first five minutes of the second period as Owen Griffin and Beckett Sennecke both found the back of the net making it 4-1 Generals.

It was all Kingston from that point on as they went on to rattle off six unanswered goals to storm back and grab a 7-4 victory.

On the Generals side keep an eye out for Matthew Buckley. The Gens forward got back on the score sheet picking up an assist and snapping an 11-game pointless streak.

For the Frontenacs watch out for Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia. The Frontenacs forward has set career bests in goals, assists, and points as he helps spearhead a three headed monster of a top line.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

