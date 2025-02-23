Rangers Make Final Trip to London for Penultimate Clash with Knights

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







London, ON - The Kitchener Rangers head to Canada Life Place for the third and final time this season on Sunday in search of their second straight win. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The Rangers and Knights last met at the beginning of February in London. In that contest, the Knights earned a close 5-3 victory. It was London who opened the scoring, but the Blueshirts responded with two goals in the second off the sticks of Luca Romano and Cameron Mercer before the Knights found the equalizer before the end of the middle frame. Carson Campbell registered his second goal marker of the season to get things started in the third, but London would regain control, scoring three straight to earn a 5-3 win on home ice. Between the pipes, Jackson Parsons had a strong outing, making 36 saves and posting a .900 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Sunday's Midwest Division showdown is the fifth meeting between the two clubs this season. The Rangers have gone 1-3-0-0 in four games against London thus far with their only win coming on January 21st at The Aud. In the 2023-24 campaign, Kitchener earned two wins and finished 2-4-0-0 in head-to-head matchups with the Knights. Over the last five years, the Blueshirts are 5-11-0-0 when competing at Canada Life Place and 10-21-1-0 overall. Kitchener is looking to turn the tide beginning on Sunday.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (39-13-4-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The East Avenue Blue had a dominant performance on Friday at The Aud against the Barrie Colts for Next Gen Night, controlling the game from start to finish. Led by a two-goal period from Cameron Arquette, the Blueshirts got off and running after a scoreless first period, taking a commanding three-goal lead with the help of an additional marker from defenceman Cameron Reid. Barrie would respond once in the third, but Adrian Misaljevic recorded his 26th goal of the season in the empty Colts net to solidify a 4-1 victory to sweep the season series. Chris Grisolia, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), Jakub Chromiak, and Tanner Lam each picked up an assist in the win. In net for Kitchener, Jackson Parsons stopped 17 of 18 shots faced as the Rangers doubled up with 36 shots on Barrie goaltender Ben Hrebik.

There were five power plays in total between the Rangers and Colts with neither team able to capitalize on their opportunities. Kitchener went 0-for-3 on the man advantage, now with a 21.8% success rate on the power play through 57 games. Barrie was 0-for-2 on their chances, elevating the Rangers' penalty-kill operation to 84.9% with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Rangers to Watch:

Carson Campbell has the third most goals (3), assists (23), and points (26) amongst Rangers defencemen this season - career highs in all three categories. Campbell's offensive output has been impressive and a helpful step in his development for Kitchener this year. Most recently, Campbell has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three contests including a two-assist night against the Ottawa 67's on Sunday. In the last battle against London, Campbell had a goal and an assist. He'll look to replicate that performance and carry his momentum over again at Canada Life Place on Sunday.

Jackson Parsons has been the backbone for the Rangers this season with a commendable 32-11-3-0 record, the most wins amongst goaltenders in the OHL this season. To go along with his career-best season, Parsons leads the OHL in shutout victories (4) and goals against average (2.25). Parsons has been sturdy as of late, allowing just one goal in each of his last two appearances and riding a two-game winning streak. The Blueshirts will again look to Parsons as an answer against London, searching for his 33rd win of the year.

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) has five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games and is tied for the team lead in goals with 26. After going scoreless against the Knights in the first two matchups, Swick has a goal and two assists in the previous two meetings. With a team lead of six first goals this season, Swick has been a prominent figure on offence for Kitchener, leading the way in his fourth year with a 26-28-54 stat line. He'll look to continue his strong 2024-25 campaign on Sunday as he chases new career highs in assists and points.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (45-8-1-0)

First in the Western Conference, First in the OHL

The Knights are an impressive 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games after the club extended their win streak to seven games with a 5-1 win against the Erie Otters on Saturday. After Easton Cowan opened the scoring, the game remained heavily contested with a 1-1 score early into the second period, but London would string together four consecutive goals to earn their fourth win over Erie this season. A handful of two-point performances helped lead the way from William Nicholl and Noah Read as the Knights had 10 different point-getters and five separate goal-scorers. In net for London, Austin Elliott registered his fourth straight win after turning aside 34 of 35 shots faced for a .971 save percentage. His season record moves to an astounding 24-1-0.

Each team found the back of the net once on the man advantage as London went 1-for-2 and Erie went 1-for-4 on the power play. Through 54 games played, the Knights have a power play percentage of 25.4% and are tied with the Rangers for an OHL-best 84.9% efficiency rating on the penalty kill. After a three-game weekend, London resumes game action on Friday on home ice against the Owen Sound Attack.

Knights to Watch:

Sam Dickinson is fresh off a four-point performance (2G, 2A) against the Brampton Steelheads on Friday, adding to his seven-point total over a three-game stretch. Against the Rangers this year, Dickinson has registered a goal in three contests. However, the San Jose Sharks prospect has flourished this season for London, ranking second in assists (45) and points (67), while being tied for second in goals (22) - all ranking the most as a defencemen on the team. Appearing in just 43 games, Dickinson is still on pace to finish with career bests in all point metrics. He poses a threat on all ends of the ice on Sunday.

Denver Barkey has been lighting it up offensively for the Knights this year, leading the club in assists (51) and points (73), while ranking tied for second in goals (22). As of late, Barkey has two three-point nights in his last five games, tallying 10 points (4G, 6A) over that stretch. Coming off a notable 102-point 2023-24 campaign, Barkey has had immense success at the OHL level. Most recently, Barkey earned a new franchise record for shorthanded goals with 12 as he's collected four this year. With a plus-40 rating this season and averaging more than a point and a half per game, Barkey is a player to watch on Sunday.

Jacob Julien is riding a 14-game point streak dating back to January 17th. The junior forward has notched a goal and an assist in three games against Kitchener this season and continues to be a key offensive threat. Coming off a standout 2023-24 campaign where he tallied 29 goals and 49 assists for 78 points, Julien has found momentum late in the regular season, showcasing his offensive prowess. With his current hot streak and a 10-31-41 stat line this season, expect him to be on the hunt to continue his point streak when Kitchener visits London.

Drafted Knights:

The Knights have 13 players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was taken in the 2022 draft, seven who were selected in the 2023 draft, and five who were picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Landon Sim (St. Louis Blues) was taken in 2022. Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets), Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders), Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers), Cam Allen (Washington Capitals), and Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) were selected in the 2023 draft. Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton Oilers), Blake Montgomery (Ottawa Senators), William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers), Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) were picked in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following Sunday's game in London, the Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for a two-game homestand, beginning on Tuesday, February 25th against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. After a brief two-day break, the Blueshirts will welcome the Sarnia Sting to Kitchener on Friday, February 28th. Puck drop against the Storm is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.