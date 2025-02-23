Game Preview: Spirit at Windsor Spitfires

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (32-22-1-1) visit the Windsor Spitfires (38-13-4-1) on Sunday, February 23rd at the WFCU Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 469 / YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, February 22nd where they fell to the Guelph Storm 5-2 at the Dow Event Center. Michael Misa picked up two assists to break the Spirit single season point record and Zayne Parekh scored his 28th goal of the season.

Windsor last played on Saturday, February 22nd where they fell to the Flint Firebirds 5-4. Ryan Abraham netted a hat-trick and Ilya Protas grabbed three assists.

This Season:

Saginaw and Windsor have faced off six times this season, with the Spirit winning the last two contests to even the series at three games apiece. Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree have performed well in the series for Windsor. Greentree has three goals and five assists while Ilya Protas has four goals and four assists. Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa have shined against Windsor this season. Chernyshov had two goals and three assists in the matchup on February 5th. Misa has totaled eight goals and six assists.

The last matchup between these teams came on February 14th where the Spirit won 3-2 in overtime. Saginaw scored two goals in the first coming off the sticks of Nic Sima and Jacob Cloutier to take a 2-0 lead. Their lead lasted all the way through the second, but with 4:37 left in third Ethan Belchetz and Noah Morneau scored quickly to tie the game at 2-2. This game headed to overtime, and just 47 seconds into OT Michael Misa found the back of the net to give the Spirit a 3-2 win.

Players to Watch:

With his two assists on Saturday, Misa established a new franchise record of 112 points in a single season. The Spirit captain also extended his point streak to 22 games (23G-28A-51P). Calem Mangone has played well against Windsor this season. In their last two matchups, Mangone has scored three goals and tallied two assists. Jacob Cloutier is second in goals with 21 among rookies in the OHL. He has points in each of his last three games against the Spitfires.

Ilya Protas is fresh off a three-assist night against Flint on Saturday. In 51 games, Protas has 39 goals and 54 assists. Ryan Abraham is coming off a three goal performance against Flint on Saturday. Against the Spirit this season, Abraham has four goals and one assist. Kings prospect Liam Greentree is third in the OHL in points with 96. Greentree has totaled 40 goals and 56 assists in 54 games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players:

Liam Greentree (LA)

Ilya Protas (WSH)

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Tnias Mathurin (DET)

