Frontenacs Pick up Four Points on the Weekend But Drop a Game in Oshawa Sunday

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | OSH 0

9:41 Cedrick Guindon (32) - Emil Pieniniemi, Jacob Battaglia (PP Goal)

KGN 1 | OSH 1

18:58 Owen Griffin (14) - unassisted(SH goal)

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

KGN 1 | OSH 2

2:48 Noah Powell (3) - Andrew Gibson

KGN 1 | OSH 3

11:51 Beckett Sennecke (36) - Calum Ritchie, Ethan Toms

KGN 1 | OSH 4

13:28 Noah Powell (4) - Calum Ritchie, Ethan Toms

KGN 1 | OSH 5

18:16 Brooks Rogowski (9) - Ethan Martin, Jacob Oster

Final Score

5-1 Oshawa

Friday, February 28th vs Windsor Spitfires - 7PM Puck Drop - Billet Appreciation Night

