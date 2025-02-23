Frontenacs Pick up Four Points on the Weekend But Drop a Game in Oshawa Sunday
February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | OSH 0
9:41 Cedrick Guindon (32) - Emil Pieniniemi, Jacob Battaglia (PP Goal)
KGN 1 | OSH 1
18:58 Owen Griffin (14) - unassisted(SH goal)
2nd Period
No Scoring
3rd Period
KGN 1 | OSH 2
2:48 Noah Powell (3) - Andrew Gibson
KGN 1 | OSH 3
11:51 Beckett Sennecke (36) - Calum Ritchie, Ethan Toms
KGN 1 | OSH 4
13:28 Noah Powell (4) - Calum Ritchie, Ethan Toms
KGN 1 | OSH 5
18:16 Brooks Rogowski (9) - Ethan Martin, Jacob Oster
Final Score
5-1 Oshawa
Friday, February 28th vs Windsor Spitfires - 7PM Puck Drop - Billet Appreciation Night
