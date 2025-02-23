Gens Dominate Frontenacs 5-1 in Last Meeting

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa Generals are at home this Sunday to face the Kingston Frontenacs for the final time in the regular season and came out with a big 5-1 win. Tonight, the Generals celebrated alongside their billet families before the game and thanked them for all that they do.

The Frontenacs put up a big fight into the first, and Cedrick Guindon fired first on the powerplay, giving them the lead.

The rest of the period was slow for the Gens until Owen Griffin got the breakaway during a penalty kill and hit the back of the net, tying up the game with a minute left in the period.

In the second, the Gens came out with a new level of play, and went on the attack immediately, doubling their shots on goal. Both teams took out their frustrations in the second, collecting multiple penalties, but neither were successful on the powerplay.

At the end of the second, the game remained tied and the third was about capitalizing on every chance they could, and they did.

Early in the period, Noah Powell who played one of his best games tonight, scored his first goal of the night two minutes in, assisted by Andrew Gibson. The Frontenacs tried to catch up but were no match for Beckett Sennecke who fired in the insurance goal assisted by Calum Ritchie and Ethan Toms.

Powell managed to dangle through traffic minutes later, scoring his second of the night, where Ritchie and Toms both picked up their second point of the night.

After a lot of battle back and forth, rookie Brooks Rogowski netted the 5th and final goal for the Gens with two minutes to go in the game. The Gens racked up points all over the board tonight, sending the Frontenacs home after winning 5-1.

The Generals beat the Frontenacs 5-1 and will be back on the ice this Friday to face the Bulldogs in Brantford. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 pm.

Catch the Gens back at home on March 2nd against the London Knights, the puck drops at 6:05 p.m., and tickets are available here.

