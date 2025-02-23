Kingston Looks to Sweep the Weekend against the Generals Tonight

Your Kingston Frontenacs are heading down the road to Oshawa this evening to write another chapter in the rivalry against the Generals tonight. Hopefully for the Frontenacs it's a positive chapter, one that turns the page on the story from the first half of the season between these two teams. The Generals have unfortunately had the Frontenacs' number this season as they lead the season series 5-2, but there's reason for hope and optimism tonight. These two teams haven't squared off since the OHL's trade deadline has come and gone with the Frontenacs seemingly finding the right pieces to bolster their lineup; making tonight's matchup must-see.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have had problems playing in Oshawa as they've lost all 3 games played there this season

Once the puck drops tonight Cedrick Guindon will play in his 261st consecutive OHL game - the 5th longest streak in OHL history.

Keep the Momentum Rolling

It's no secret that the Frontenacs have struggled against the Generals this season, especially on their turf; but the Frontenacs enter tonight playing their best hockey of the season. Coming off of consecutive wins against the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs and Niagara IceDogs, the Oshawa Generals are next on the list of other top eastern conference teams.

Kingston is wrapping up a three-in-three weekend while the Generals had Saturday off so Kingston needs to put together a strong start right when the puck drops tonight. The Frontenacs were able to keep winning while important players like Joey Willis, Matthew Soto, Will Bishop and Emil Pieniniemi missed time. As they get those players back in the lineup and start to gain chemistry, continue to gel as a team and gain confidence; it looks as though we could be in for a fun ride in Kingston.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Quinton Burns (#41)

Leading the way as the captain for the black and gold, Quinton Burns is having a tremendous season on the blueline for the Frontenacs. In previous seasons his discipline was called into question, but he's shut down that narrative this year. He's playing a well disciplined, responsible and reliable game that allows him to contribute on both sides of the puck. Look for the captain to put forth another strong effort tonight as he knows what's at stake for his Eastern Conference leading Frontenacs.

Oshawa - Beckett Sennecke (#45)

There are a few players around the OHL who always seem to find a way onto the scoresheet against the Frontenacs, and Beckett Sennecke is one of those players. The 3rd overall pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Draft has put up some silly numbers against Kingston this season but he hasn't faced this version of the black and gold, a defensively responsible and reliable shut down team. The Frontenacs snapped Nick Lardis' 17 game goal streak on Friday night, can they shut down Beckett Sennecke for an encore?

