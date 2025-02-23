Misaljevic Pots Overtime Winner, Rangers Defeat Knights 5-4

February 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, ON - Adrian Misaljevic and the Rangers scored 1:04 into the overtime period to defeat the rival London Knights at Canada Life Place and become the second team to 40 wins this season. Misaljevic has now scored in back-to-back games and has three in his last four games for the Blueshirts amidst a four-game point streak. Jack Pridham reached the 20-goal mark in the game and recorded his twelfth multi-point game of the season. Jackson Parsons turned away 37 shots to continue his strong campaign.

Kitchener jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid, and Matthew Hlacar all finding the back of the net. Noah Read of the Knights pulled one back for London to make it a 3-1 game after 20 minutes. London struck again 5:24 into the second period to cut the lead to one. Luca Romano restored the two-goal advantage for Kitchener before another London response through Evan Van Gorp. Landon Sim scored the loan third period goal to force overtime. In the extra frame, Adrian Misaljevic took the open ice he was given and made no mistake in tight sliding the puck through the legs of the Knights goaltender to hand Kitchener the extra point.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, LDN 0

10:42 Jack Pridham (20) - Christian Humphreys, Adrian Misaljevic

KIT 2, LDN 0 - PPG

13:51 Cameron Reid (13) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 3, LDN 0

15:47 Matthew Hlacar (6) - Max Dirracolo, Haeden Ellis

KIT 3, LDN 1

17:08 Noah Read (7) - Oliver Bonk

2nd Period

KIT 3, LDN 2

5:24 William Nicholl (17) - Sam Dickinson, Noah Read

KIT 4, LDN 2

8:04 Luca Romano (21) - Tanner Lam

KIT 4, LDN 3

13:56 Evan Van Gorp (16) - Sam Dickinson, Denver Barkey

3rd Period

KIT 4, LDN 4

14:46 Landon Sim (25) - Blake Montgomery, Jacob Julien

Overtime

KIT 5, LDN 4 - GWG

1:02 Adrian Misaljevic (27) - Jack Pridham

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 1A, OT Winner)

Second Star: Sam Dickinson (2A)

Third Star: Noah Read (1G, 1A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 30 - LDN 41

Power play: KIT 1/2 - LDN 0/2

FO%: KIT 48% - LDN 52%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 37/41 Saves, 4 Goals Against

L: Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 25/30 Saves, 5 Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following Sunday's game in London, the Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for a two-game homestand, beginning on Tuesday, February 25th against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. After a brief two-day break, the Blueshirts will welcome the Sarnia Sting to Kitchener on Friday, February 28th. Puck drop against the Storm is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.

