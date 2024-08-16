Webster Shines, Offense Mashes

August 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (41-40), presented by Towne Properties, mashed the Evansville Otters (35-48) 10-0 on Friday Night at historic Bosse Field.

Florence entered the series as the number one offense in the Frontier League, they not only backed that up but also shined on the mound. It was Y'alls rookie Evan Webster who dominated the Otters offense en route to his second win of the season. The southpaw was greeted by six lefties in the Evansville lineup and he took full advantage. Webster fired seven shutout innings allowing just three hits while collecting 10 punchouts. Both the innings pitched and strikeouts were season highs for the Kentucky native.

Webster gave way to Logan Campbell who piggybacked with two shutout innings of his own to close the 10-0 victory for Florence. With the win Florence is above .500 for the first time since May 17th, 2024.

Brian Fuentes gave Florence a two-run shot in the first inning, providing an immediate jolt to the offense which piled on 14 hits in the showing. Ed Johnson led the way at the plate with a 3-for-5 night with a walk and four RBIs. TJ Reeves continued to stay hot and followed a six RBI performance onThursday, with a 3-for-5 line tonight. Stephen Hrustich provided some more life with a 2-for 3 showing with two walks and scoring two runs.

Florence and Evansville will return tomorrow for game two of the three-game series with another 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch. Florence's ace Reed Smith toes the rubber for the Y'alls and looks to win the Florence's eighth series since the All-Star break.

