Wild Things Clinch Berth in Postseason with Series-Opening Win

August 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things took the series opener against the Lake Erie Crushers in an 8-2 decision on Friday night at Wild Things Park. With the victory, the Wild Things clinched a spot in the Frontier League Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

Washington wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first frame. With two outs, Wagner Lagrange doubled to right field then Tyreque Reed walked to put two men on base with Andrew Czech at the plate. Czech blasted a no-doubt home run to right field to quickly put the Wild Things ahead. The following batter, Jalen Miller, crushed a homer to left field, giving Washington a 4-0 advantage after one.

The Crushers responded in the top of the second with a two-run home run from Jack Harris to make it 4-2.

Washington starting pitcher Kobe Foster fanned four batters across the third and fourth innings to keep Lake Erie off the board. Brandon McIlwain led off the bottom of the fourth with a double to left field before being brought home with a hit up the middle from Wilder. The Wild Things owned a 5-2 lead heading into the fifth inning. Washington pushed their lead to four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Lagrange notched a hit to open the inning before Reed was hit by a pitch. Miller doubled to left center, scoring Lagrange and moving Reed to third with one out. The Wild Things nearly added another run but the Crushers' second baseman, Alberti Chavez, made a diving effort to get the out.

Despite two early hits, Foster kept Lake Erie scoreless in the sixth. He struck out his sixth batter of the night then picked off the runner at first to end the inning. In the bottom of the frame, Ricardo Sanchez walked from the leadoff spot then moved to third thanks to a two-bagger from Caleb McNeely. Lagrange scored Sanchez with a single past the shortstop. A double play ended the inning with Washington leading 7-2.

Nick MacDonald entered in the eighth inning for the Wild Things in relief of Foster who recorded his 11th quality start of the season, a team high. Foster allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings of work. Additionally, he sat down seven batters on strikes.

MacDonald held Lake Erie scoreless in the frame with a strikeout to boot. McNeely became the first Wild Thing this season to hit three doubles in a game with a double in the eighth. Tommy Caufield walked on the following at bat. Reed hit a line drive to left field for a double to score McNeely. Heading into the ninth, Washington led 8-2.

Brendan Nail took the mound in the ninth. With a shutout inning, the Wild Things officially clinched a playoff spot and now look to earn a West Division title.

McNeely and Lagrange were the offensive leaders for Washington with three hits apiece. Miller recorded a multi-hit game with two for the game. Reed, Czech, McIlwain and Wilder rounded out the batters with hits in the contest.

The Wild Things and Crushers meet tomorrow night for the middle game of the weekend series. It is Baseball For All night and Greene County Community Night presented by Matt Moser State Farm at Wild Things Park. Additionally, there will be an All-Star Trading Card Giveaway presented by Morgantown Printing and Binding for the first 1,000 fans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park.

Playoff ticket information will be available shortly. Make sure to stay tuned to the Wild Things' social media channels for the most up-to-date information and secure a seat to playoff baseball at Wild Things Park.

