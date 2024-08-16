Grizzlies Fell ThunderBolts with Big Inning

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning and that was all the scoring they needed as they beat the ThunderBolts 5-0 in the series opener at Ozinga Field Friday night.

Michael Barker of the ThunderBolts and Gateway's Alvery De Los Santos exchanged zeroes for the first five innings. Both pitchers were able to escape jams. The Bolts got a runner to third base in both the second and third innings but they stranded eight men through the first six frames.

Gateway had their first scoring threat in the fourth, when Kevin Krause hit a one-out double but he was stranded at third as well.

The Grizzlies finally broke through in the top of the sixth. Peter Zimmermann singled and DJ Stewart reached on an error. After Kyle Gaedele walked to load the bases, Barker walked Cole Brannen to force in the game's first run. Gateway added to their lead with RBI singles from Jose Alvarez and Victor Castillo, making the score 5-0.

The ThunderBolts put two runners on in a driving rain in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to score. Play was stopped after the inning for a 45-minute rain delay.

After play resumed, neither offense was able to get rolling. On a hit and a walk, the Bolts put runners at second and third in the bottom of the ninth but stranded two more.

De Los Santos (2-1) was the winning pitcher after throwing six shutout innings. Barker (3-7) was credited with the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) over 5.1 innings.

The series continues on Saturday night with Will Armbruester (3-6, 4.21) on the hill for the ThunderBolts against Gateway's Deylen Miley (7-3, 3.27). It's Elvis Night at Ozinga Field, featuring a pregame concert from John "Elvis" Lyons beginning at 4:15. The game will be followed by a fireworks show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

