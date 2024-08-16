Otters Silenced in Series Opener with Y'alls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Beginning their final home stand of the 2024 season, the Evansville Otters opened a new series against the Florence Y'alls on Friday night, dropping a 10-0 decision at Bosse Field.

The Y'alls (41-40) jumped ahead early and never looked back.

Damage occurred in the first with a home run to put the opposition ahead 2-0 over the Otters (35-48). Florence added more scoring in the next three innings. The fifth frame was highlighted by a bases-clearing double to make it a 9-0 game. The final run of the night happened in the last inning on an error from the Evansville defense.

For the first time this year, Casey Delgado (2-1) was tagged with the loss on an off-night pitching. The righty went three and one-third innings, giving up five runs on seven hits. Taking the win for Florence was Evan Webster (2-1).

Out of the bullpen, Jon Beymer had a terrific night, tossing in three and one-third scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Evansville was held to four hits, led by Logan Brown in a 2-for-3 effort.

Looking to even the series tomorrow, the Otters will be back to face the Y'alls in the middle game tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

