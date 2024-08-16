Albert Cruises to Victory in Game Two of Doubleheader

August 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (43-37) began their final regular season series at Clover Stadium by splitting a doubleheader with the New York Boulders (44-38) on Friday. The ValleyCats lost 4-3 in Game One, but dominated the Boulders 5-1 in the nightcap.

In game one, Tri-City got on the board in the third inning. Chris Burgess reached on an error from Austin Dennis. Tyson Gingerich reached on a fielder's choice, taking over for Burgess at first base. Cam Jones collected the first RBI in his professional career with a double off Mitchell Senger. Jaxon Hallmark brought in Jones with a two-bagger to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

New York countered in the bottom of the third. Joe DeLuca doubled against Arlo Marynczak. Back-to-back groundouts from Nick Gotta and Steve Barmakian allowed DeLuca to cross the plate, and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Tri-City added in the fourth. Oscar Campos doubled, and went to third on a single from Ian Walters. Kyle Novak plated Campos with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-1.

Dennis doubled in the sixth. Christian Ficca then singled before Thomas Walraven homered to provide the Boulders with a 4-3 advantage.

Dylan Smith tossed a perfect seventh inning for his 11 th save of the year, and struck out one.

Senger (8-4) earned the win. He went six frames, surrendering three runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Marynczak (5-4) received the loss. He notched the 'Cats fourth complete game of the 2024 campaign, tossing six innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

GAME 1 | FINAL (7) | NEW YORK 4 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Mitchell Senger (8-4)

L: Arlo Marynczak (5-4)

S: Dylan Smith (11)

Time of Game: 1:46

Tri-City broke the deadlock in the fourth inning of game two. Dylan Broderick singled off Colton Easterwood. Campos reached on a fielder's choice, replacing Broderick at first base. Walters singled, and Novak drove in Campos with a base hit to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 1-0.

Hallmark doubled in the fifth, and Elvis Peralta walked. Campos laced a two-run double against Jackson Sigman. Walters and Novak walked to load the bases. Jones singled in a pair to make it a 5-0 affair.

Wes Albert was five outs away from holding New York hitless. However, Dennis tripled in the sixth. Nathan Medrano entered, and Ficca went to first on an error from Walters, as Dennis came around to score, making a 5-1 contest. Medrano finished the game with 1.2 scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Albert (2-2) picked up the win. He hurled 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing one hit, walking two, and striking out four.

Easterwood (2-1) was handed the loss. He lasted 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out four.

The 'Cats take on the Boulders next on Saturday, August 17 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

GAME 2 | FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 5 | NEW YORK 1

W: Wes Albert (2-2)

L: Colton Easterwood (2-1)

Time of Game: 2:08

Total Doubleheader Attendance: 2,578

