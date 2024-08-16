FL Recap

Y'ALLS GET SERIES WIN BEHIND REEVES' HUGE GAME

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls won a see-sawing 11-9 game against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday night to claim the series at Thomas More Stadium.

The Y'alls (40-40) are back at .500 and are 5.5 games out of the playoffs with 15 games left to play. Windy City (34-48) got off to an early 2-0 lead in the first but RF TJ Reeves responded in the bottom of the inning by cracking a bases-clearing double into the right-center field gap to give Florence a 3-2 advantage. The ThunderBolts collected two more runs in the second to retake the lead at 4-3, but again the Y'alls answered with three more runs in the fourth (including another two RBIs from Reeves). The Bolts retook the lead at 7-6 in the fifth but Florence put on a third act with their three-run outbursts in the bottom half to retake the lead at 9-7. Another two runs from Windy City knotted things up at 9-9 in the sixth, but the Y'alls were able to put the game away for good with a pair of runs in the eighth. RHP Ben Terwilliger got the win out of the Florence bullpen with two scoreless innings. RHP Ben Brown took the loss for Windy City.

The Y'alls will travel to Evansville for their weekend series, which begins on Friday at 6:35 PM CDT. The ThunderBolts will return home to host the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday at 6:35 PM CDT.

WILD THINGS BLANK SLAMMERS, ONE GAME AWAY FROM CLINCHING PLAYOFF SPOT

JOLIET, IL - The Washington Wild Things shut out the Joliet Slammers 2-0 on Thursday night at Duly Health & Care Field.

The win sets the Wild Things (55-25) up to clinch a playoff spot with a win this weekend. LF Wagner Lagrange put Washington up early in the first with a solo shot over the wall in left field. 2B Cole Roberts doubled the lead in the second with an RBI single. RHP Jordan DiValerio took control of the game from there, allowing just one hit to the Slammers (34-47) through the first six-plus innings. Joliet was held without an extra-base hit for the game and was held scoreless due to some excellent pitching from the Wild Things. DiValerio picked up the win, his ninth of the season, to put Washington 30 games over the .500 mark. RHP Jake Armstrong took the loss for the Slammers.

The Wild Things will host the Lake Erie Crushers for a weekend series, beginning on Friday at 7:05 EDT. The Slammers will head to Schaumburg for the weekend to play a series with the Boomers. First pitch for Friday's opener is at 6:30 PM CDT.

GRIZZLIES CUSHION PLAYOFF POSITIONING WITH SERIES WIN

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies took the series from the Lake Erie Crushers with a 4-2 victory at Grizzlies Ballpark on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies (48-32) now have a three-game lead in the standings over Lake Erie (45-35) and will have a more favorable matchup against the ThunderBolts over the weekend. The Crushers got off to a fast start, leading off the game with a solo homer to take a 1-0 lead. 3B Dale Thomas knotted things up in the fourth with an RBI single. Lake Erie retook the lead in the sixth after scoring a run on a fielder's choice. CF Cole Brannen brought Gateway back even with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. In the seventh, the Grizzlies got the go-ahead run across on an RBI double from DH Kevin Krause. RF Kyle Gaedele then added some breathing room with an RBI single later in the inning to make it 4-2. Play was halted in the eighth due to rain and lightning in the area; the game was eventually finished shortly thereafter, with LHP Leoni De La Cruz finishing things up for Gateway in the ninth for his 11th save of the season. RHP Lukas Veinbergs earned the win for the Grizzlies while LHP Cal Carver took the loss.

The Grizzlies will head up to Crestwood to take on the Windy City ThunderBolts for a weekend series. First pitch on Friday will be at 6:35 PM CDT. The Crushers will head to Washington for a series with the first-place Wild Things, beginning on Friday at 7:05 PM EDT.

TITANS SWEEP BOULDERS

PONOMA, NY - The Ottawa Titans closed out their series with the New York Boulders with a 6-3 victory on Thursday night.

The Titans (46-34) now have a three-game lead in the Frontier League East Division after sweeping the Boulders (43-37) at Clover Stadium. Ottawa grabbed the lead in the third inning with an RBI single from LF Jackie Urbaez. SS Aaron Castillas made it 2-0 in the fourth with another RBI single. In the fifth, CF Taylor Wright doubled into right-center to bring home another run and put the Titans up by three. After another Castillas RBI in the sixth, the Boulders were finally able to break their scoring drought with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning. The Titans piled on two more runs in the seventh to go up by five and fended off a New York comeback to come away with a 6-3 win. LHP Bryan Pena earned the win for Ottawa while RHP Erasmo Pinales grabbed his 20th save of the season. RHP Blaine Traxel took the loss for New York.

The Titans will play the Québec Capitales for their next series, which begins on Friday at 7:05 at Stade Canac. The Boulders will play a four-game weekend set with the Tri-City ValleyCats next, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday. The first game of the double feature will begin at 5:05 PM EDT.

CAPITALES CRUISE TO SERIES WIN BEHIND BIG THIRD INNING

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Québec Capitales took down the Trois-Rivières Aigles 9-4 on Thursday night to claim the series at Stade Qulliorama.

The Capitales (55-26) have taken all three of the series with the Aigles (38-41) this season and will look for the season-series sweep next week. The Capitales scratched across the game's first run on a wild pitch in the second inning. In the third, Québec doubled their lead up to 2-0 with a bases-loaded walk. 1B Mathieu Sirois then crushed a grand slam to balloon the Capitales' lead up to 6-0. The Aigles grabbed a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but Québec responded with a pair in the seventh to maintain its lead at six. Trois-Rivières scored two more in the bottom of the seventh to get back to within four, but CF Jonathan Lacroix's sacrifice fly in the ninth put the game out of reach at 9-4. RHP Ruben Ramirez earned the win for the Capitales while RHP Braeden Allemann took the loss for the Aigles.

The Capitales will host the Ottawa Titans next, with the series opener on Friday beginning at 7:05 PM. The Aigles will continue their homestand against the New Jersey Jackals when they host them for a weekend series. First pitch for Friday's opener will be at 7:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OTTERS' MISCUES TO TAKE SERIES

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers earned the series win over the Evansville Otters with a 6-5 victory at Wintrust Field on Thursday afternoon.

The Boomers (41-40) climbed back over the .500 mark with the victory and are 4.5 games back from Lake Erie in the West for the final playoff spot. Evansville (35-47) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, adding on one more in the third with an RBI single. DH Chase Dawson took a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to get Schaumburg on the board. The Otters then stretched the lead back out to four with a solo homer in the fourth inning. 2B Alec Craig cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the home half of the fourth, but Evansville scored again in the fifth to push the lead back to three. Dawson drove in another run in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-3 on a groundout. 1B Anthony Calarco repeated the same play to a similar outcome immediately following to cut the lead down to one. Calarco came through again in the seventh when he tied the game with an RBI single. CF Brett Milazzo pushed across the go-ahead run later in the inning on an RBI groundout, giving Schaumburg its first lead. RHP Jake Joyce closed the game out in the ninth for his 11th save, leaving the tying run stranded at third. RHP Hamelton Oliver earned the win for the Boomers in relief while LHP Grif Hughes took the loss.

The Boomers will host the Joliet Slammers for a weekend series at Wintrust Field, beginning on Friday at 6:30 PM CDT. The Otters will move on to host the Florence Y'alls on Friday at 6:35 PM CDT.

JACKALS CLAIM SEASON SERIES FINALE WITH MINERS

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals grabbed the series win against the Sussex County Miners with a 9-3 victory at Hinchcliffe Stadium on Thursday.

The Jackals (28-52) have put themselves in a position to climb out from the bottom of the East with another win and a Sussex County (28-52) loss. 1B Miguel Gomez gave the lead to New Jersey in the first inning with a two-run blast to right field. SS Fritz Genther added on in the fifth with an RBI single to make it 3-0. New Jersey then erupted in the sixth inning, scoring five runs and sending 10 men to the plate. The inning was capped by 3B Clayton Mehlbauer's three-run bomb that made it 8-0. The Miners broke through in the seventh with a two-run home run, but the Jackals continued to score, running the score up to 9-2 in the eighth. Sussex County mustered one more run in the ninth, but could not overcome the remaining six-run lead. RHP Yuhi Sako earned the win for New Jersey while RHP Kellen Brothers took the loss.

The Jackals will move on to face the Trois-Rivières Aigles for their next series. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 PM EDT. The Miners will head back home to host the New England Knockouts for a weekend series, beginning on Friday at 7:05 PM EDT.

