Early Homers Put Crushers Down in Opener with Washington
August 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers (45-36) dropped the first game of the series to the Washington Wild Things (56-25) on Friday by a score of 8-2. The Crushers remain in third place in the Frontier League West, but Florence continues to win, making them just 4 games behind Lake Erie.
The Wild Things put up a crooked number in the first inning thanks to a pair of homers, both with two outs against RHP Matt Mulhearn. They led 4-0 after the opening frame.
Lake Erie cut the deficit in half right away in the 2nd off the bat of CF Jack Harris, who launched a two-run homer way over the wall in left, his seventh of the year to make it 4-2.
Two consecutive doubles to lead off the 4th got Washington back in the run column. Mulhearn kept the damage to just one run thanks to a strikeout, but the Wild Things led 5-2 heading into the 5th.
The 5th inning was the turning point in the ballgame. The Crushers put the first two men on with back-to-back singles but failed to score. Washington responded in kind by cashing in another run on a double to extend their lead, 6-2.
Washington stayed on the gas pedal and pushed their lead to 8-2 in the later innings while the Lake Erie offense just couldn't figure anything out against the southpaws the Wild Things kept chucking out there.
Unfortunately for Alberti Chavez, his on-base streak since joining the Crushers came to a close at 19 games. With a hit in 17 of 19 games, Chavez sported a .362/.457/.420 slash line to start his Lake Erie tenure.
Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Lake Erie Crushers 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0
Washington Wild Things 4 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 X 8 12 0
Lake Erie looks to put this game behind them and try to even the series on Saturday at 7:05pm in Washington. Darrien Ragins will be on the bump with his 3.39 ERA.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Big Inning Leads Grizzlies to Victory at Windy City - Gateway Grizzlies
- Knockouts' Comeback Falls Short, Drop Opener to Sussex County - New England Knockouts
- Otters Silenced in Series Opener with Y'alls - Evansville Otters
- Walks Sink Titans in Loss, See Win Streak Snapped - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Clinch Berth in Postseason with Series-Opening Win - Washington Wild Things
- Webster Shines, Offense Mashes - Florence Y'alls
- Early Homers Put Crushers Down in Opener with Washington - Lake Erie Crushers
- FL Recap - FL
- Grizzlies Come Back, Win Huge Rubber Game Over Lake Erie - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Erie Crushers Stories
- Early Homers Put Crushers Down in Opener with Washington
- Crushers Drop Finale to Gateway After Hour Long Weather Delay
- Scafidi, Kuncl Strand Five in Late Innings as Crushers Hang on for Win
- Crushers Blanked in First Professional Baseball Game in Springfield Since 2001
- Crushers Weekly Outlook (August 13-18)