Early Homers Put Crushers Down in Opener with Washington

August 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers (45-36) dropped the first game of the series to the Washington Wild Things (56-25) on Friday by a score of 8-2. The Crushers remain in third place in the Frontier League West, but Florence continues to win, making them just 4 games behind Lake Erie.

The Wild Things put up a crooked number in the first inning thanks to a pair of homers, both with two outs against RHP Matt Mulhearn. They led 4-0 after the opening frame.

Lake Erie cut the deficit in half right away in the 2nd off the bat of CF Jack Harris, who launched a two-run homer way over the wall in left, his seventh of the year to make it 4-2.

Two consecutive doubles to lead off the 4th got Washington back in the run column. Mulhearn kept the damage to just one run thanks to a strikeout, but the Wild Things led 5-2 heading into the 5th.

The 5th inning was the turning point in the ballgame. The Crushers put the first two men on with back-to-back singles but failed to score. Washington responded in kind by cashing in another run on a double to extend their lead, 6-2.

Washington stayed on the gas pedal and pushed their lead to 8-2 in the later innings while the Lake Erie offense just couldn't figure anything out against the southpaws the Wild Things kept chucking out there.

Unfortunately for Alberti Chavez, his on-base streak since joining the Crushers came to a close at 19 games. With a hit in 17 of 19 games, Chavez sported a .362/.457/.420 slash line to start his Lake Erie tenure.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lake Erie Crushers 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0

Washington Wild Things 4 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 X 8 12 0

Lake Erie looks to put this game behind them and try to even the series on Saturday at 7:05pm in Washington. Darrien Ragins will be on the bump with his 3.39 ERA.

