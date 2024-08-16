Boomers Wade Past Joliet

August 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning following a rain delay of over two hours and notched a third consecutive victory, downing the Joliet Slammers 8-3 on the final home Friday at Wintrust Field this year.

Joliet opened the scoring in the top of the second. The Boomers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning and Jake Meyer coaxed a walk to force home the tying run before the game was brought to a halt. Alec Craig banged a two-strike pitch into the right field corner to clear the bases immediately following the resumption and put the Boomers ahead 4-1. Christian Fedko and Chase Dawson both followed with RBI singles to make the score 6-1.

The Slammers chipped away with single runs in the seventh and eighth to draw within 6-3 before Andrew Sojka smacked his first pro homer, a two-run blast to right, to account for the final.

Jacob Smith picked up the win, his fourth. Smith threw the first two innings and returned to throw three more following the weather delay, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Aaron Glickstein tossed two frames with Matt Helwig and Mitch White each working an inning to seal the win. Sojka and Dawson both notched a pair of hits in the victory.

The Boomers (42-40) continue a stretch of 14 games in 13 days with the middle game against Joliet at Wintrust Field on Saturday night at 6:30pm. The final home Saturday of the season will feature postgame fireworks and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Boomers Snow Globe courtesy of Ascension Illinois. LHP Antonio Frias (1-1, 4.79) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers. There are just five dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule with the final home weekend beginning on Friday night. Tickets for all remaining contests are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

