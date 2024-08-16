Knockouts' Comeback Falls Short, Drop Opener to Sussex County

AUGUSTA, N.J.- Mike Reagan pitched seven innings and struck out ten batters to give Sussex County a 6-5 victory over New England on Friday night at Skylands Stadium. The Miners boosted their overall record to 29-52, while the Knockouts slipped to 29-50.

On Friday night, New England's starting pitcher Trevor Anibal suffered the loss, dropping to 1-1 for the season. In his 2.2 innings on the mound, he allowed five hits, six runs (all earned), and three walks while striking out three batters. For Sussex County, starting pitcher Reagan secured the win, improving to 3-7 for the season. Reagan allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned), and recorded an impressive ten strikeouts against the Knockouts batters. Robbie Hitt sealed the deal in the ninth, notching his eleventh save of the season despite giving up two hits and an earned run.

Austin White started the game by hitting a single up the middle on a 3-2 count. However, his moment of glory was short-lived as he was swiftly picked off. Reagan made a quick throw to Gavin Stupienski at first base, who then immediately relayed the ball to shortstop Tony Gomez, resulting in White being called out for the first out of the game. The next two Knockouts batters were retired.

Cory Acton took a walk in the first and two batters later, on a 0-1 count, Oraj Anu delivered his eleventh home run of the season to the opposite field in left, giving the Miners an early 2-0 lead.

In the second inning with a 1-2 count, Gabriel Maciel delivered an opposite field single, finding a gap between third base and shortstop. He then showcased his speed by stealing second base, marking his fourteenth stolen base of the season. Evan Sleight grounded out, allowing Maciel to advance to third. However, the momentum was halted when Gehrig Ebel and Tony Gomez both struck out swinging, leaving Maciel stranded at third.

Acton kicked things off with a no-doubter solo home run, his sixth of the season, giving Sussex County a 3-0 lead in the third. Hunter D'Amato then hit a solid base hit on a 0-1 count, setting the stage for Anu and Stupienski to walk, loading the bases with nobody out for the Miners. Sayre then hit a fly ball to Kretzler, but Gabriel Maciel brought in the fourth run with a sacrifice fly to center field to White on a 1-1 count. Sleight followed with his fourth double of the season on a 1-0 count, driving in two more runs which extended their lead 6-0 and sending Knockouts starting pitcher Anibal to the bench. Ebel then flew out to Kretzler, bringing a four run third inning to a close.

In the game's first four innings, Reagan was lights out, allowing only two hits. However, on a 1-1 count in the fifth, John Cristino hit a double to deep center field, his sixteenth of the season. A groundout by Jake Boone moved Cristino to third base, and then Kretzler hit a bloop single that brought Cristino home, as New England saw themselves trailing by five. On a 2-2 pitch, Noah Lucier hit a single to keep the rally going. Then, on a 0-1 count, Nick Hassan stepped up and delivered an RBI base hit, making it three hits in a row for the Knockouts and four hits in the inning. However, the momentum shifted when J.R. DiSarcina and White struck out chasing.

The Miners had two runners on base with only one out. However, Maciel grounded out, and the Knockouts executed a swift 4-6-3 double play, bringing an end to the Miners' scoring opportunity in the bottom half of the fifth.

Boone led off the seventh, securing a double, which was his eighteenth of the season. However, the following three Knockouts hitters were retired, resulting in Boone being left stranded at second base.

The Knockouts mounted a strong offensive effort in the eighth. DiSarcina kicked off the rally with a solid single to right field. This was followed by White's double to left field, marking his fourteenth double of the season. With two runners in scoring position for New England, Atiles grounded out, bringing home the third run for the Knockouts. Jack-Thomas Wold followed when he drove in White with a sacrifice fly, narrowing the lead to just two runs. Tensions rose as Cristino walked and Boone stepped up to the plate, flirting with the possibility of a game-tying two-run home run. However, the left fielder, Sleight, dashed those hopes by making the catch near the warning track, denying Boone and helping his reliever Billy Parsons escape from further trouble.

The Knockouts were on great shape in the ninth as both Kretzler and Lucier singled for a base hit, and Hassan delivered a perfect bunt, allowing both runners to advance into scoring position. DiSarcina grounded out to D'Amato at third, and a nice scope by Stupienski saving an error for the second out

The Knockouts bullpen delivered an outstanding performance, with Anderson Comas, Ben Seiler, and Matthew Maloney. They combined to pitch 5.1 innings of shutout baseball, with Comas shining in his 3.1 innings of relief and Maloney making a strong debut for the Knockouts in the eighth.

For New England, White had a strong offensive performance with three hits, while Kretzler and Lucier each contributed two hits. Additionally, four other members of the team recorded a single hit. For Sussex County, the team saw a multi-hit game from Anu, Alec Sayre, and Maciel. Meanwhile, Acton, D'Amato, and Sleight each contributed a hit as well.

The Knockouts return to Sussex County tomorrow for game two of their four-game set with the Miners. New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, hosting the New York Boulders in a midweek series. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

