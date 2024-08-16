Walks Sink Titans in Loss, See Win Streak Snapped

Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (46-35) issued ten walks, with five of them coming in the second inning, in a 7-1 loss to the Québec Capitales (56-36) on Friday - seeing their four-game win streak end.

After a scoreless first, things fell apart for the Titans in the second inning - as Scott Prins (loss, 3-4) walked the first two of the inning before a hit batter loaded the bases with nobody out. Guillermo Garcia ripped an RBI single up the middle to break the tie - seeing the Titans go to the bullpen.

Working in bulk for his second relief appearance of the season - Tyler Jandron inherited the bases loaded, seeing two walks score a pair of runs before a sac fly made it 4-0 after two.

As for the offence, Abdiel Saldaña (win, 8-2) was in cruise control - seeing two runners left on in the first, second, and fourth innings to keep the Capitales in front.

After a leadoff homer from Kyle Crowl in the fifth - Jandron gave the Titans five innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run of his own on two hits, walking three, and striking out a season-high eight.

The Titans left nine runners on in the contest - including the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Striking out 13 times - six of the punchouts came with runners in scoring position.

Taylor Wright broke the goose egg with his career-high-tying ninth homer of the year in the eighth inning, getting the Titans on the board.

Aaron Casillas had a single while going 1-for-4 to extend his hit streak to nine, while Jamey Smart saw his 22-game on-base streak come to an end.

Overall, the Titans have lost 11 in a row to the Capitales, and have dropped the season series with the series-opening defeat.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the second of a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec Capitales. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

