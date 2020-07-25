Waterloo Takes Doubleheader, Series from Stingers

(Willmar, M.N.)- The Waterloo Bucks continued their potent offensive play into Saturday night, hanging 18 runs on the Stingers to cap off the doubleheader.

Already taking game one of the doubleheader 13-5, the Bucks followed it up with an 18-3 win Saturday to win the series against the Stingers.

The bats were really exceptional all night. They scored four runs agains Willmar starter Jacob Webb in the early innings, all with two outs. Webb went four and two thirds for the Stingers, picking up his first loss of the season.

The real jaw-dropping inning for Waterloo was the sixth as shortstop Dalton Shuffield belted a grand slam to left center. Not, but three batters later, Jalen Smith hit a solo shot for the Bucks to give them a 9-0 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The Bucks kept their foot on the gas pedal, adding runs in the eighth and ninth as well, ultimately netting their total of 18.

For the Stingers, the bats just weren't there Saturday. Manzardo drove in a run on a sacrifice and Drey Dirksen scored twice, once on a wild pitch and once on a bases loaded walk.

The Bucks now move into a tie for first place in the pod with Willmar as both teams head into an off day Sunday. The Stingers will sit three days before returning to action Wednesday night at Mankato.

