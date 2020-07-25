Third Time's the Charm for Bombers, as Battle Creek Wins Final Game of Night

KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Bombers dropped the first two games of the first triple header of the season by scores of 2-1 and 3-2. Despite that, they came back to win the final game of the night off of a one-hitter pitched by Christian Grigsby (Lamar University).

GAME ONE

The first game was a defensive battle. Through the first three innings, no runs would score, but the Growlers came close. Kalamazoo had runners in scoring position in the first and second inning with at least one out but could not drive in a run.

The Bombers led off the scoring in the top of the fourth, as Joe Mason (Mount Olive College) started the inning with a walk. The very next batter, Bradley Goulet (Akron University) hit an RBI-double, scoring Mason. The next three batters went down in order, as Aaron Hubbell (Belmont University) entered the game to work back-to-back perfect innings to end the game.

The Growlers won game one in walk-off fashion, as Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt University) could not record the save. Cade Sammons (Ole Miss) started the inning with a double. Two batters later, Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) knocked Sammons in with a single. With two outs and one base runner, Carson Greene (Stanford University) completed the comeback, as he drove Dunn in to win the game.

Griffin Lanoue (Xavier University) had a strong performance in his start for the Growlers, as he pitched three innings, allowing four base runners and one run. Hubbell won his team-leading third game of the season, as he worked two perfect innings.

GAME TWO

The offense picked up early for both sides, as Battle Creek scored a run after just three batters. Justin Van De Brake (Washington State University) led off with a single and was then driven home by Mason.

After a quick two outs in the bottom of the first, the Bombers did no favors for their starter Ty Weatherly (Ball State University). Battle Creek gave up two unearned runs in the first two innings, as there was four errors in that timespan. Ryan Marra (Brown University) scored on an error from Mason, which moved Greene over to second base.

In the second inning, it was more of the same for the Bombers. Max Huntley (Western Michigan University) reached on an error by Seth Tucker (Oakland University). Weatherly eventually walked the bases loaded on a walk and another error from the Battle Creek infield. Two batters later, the Bombers gave up their second run when Weatherly hit Marra.

Battle Creek tied it back up in the fourth inning. While the Bombers had runners on first and second with nobody out, they could not muster more than a single run. That run came on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. Tucker grounded it over to Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) and got the force at second base. Jax Wardwell (Eastern Kentucky University) scored from third.

The Growlers pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Chosid scored on a double down the third baseline off the bat of Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University).

In game two, Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University) recorded the win, pitching four innings, giving up two runs and four hits. Andre Orselli (Ball State University) saved his second game of the season, allowing two walks in the fifth.

Thomas Schultz (Vanderbilt University) was named the losing pitcher, as he gave up the final run in the fourth inning. His final line reads two innings pitched, three hits and no strikeouts.

GAME THREE

The Bombers continued their streak of scoring early, as they exited the first up 1-0. Van De Brake led off with a walk and was knocked in via a Tyler Wardwell (Miami (OH) University) double.

No runs were scored until the top of the third, as it was Wardwell yet again who knocked in another run from a double. Mason came around to score from second base.

Grigsby was spectacular tonight as the starter. He pitched a complete game, allowing just one hit which came in the final frame on the contest. Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) canceled out the no-hitter with a line drive up the middle. Grigsby's final line was five innings, one hit, four walks and five strikeouts.

Twon Harris (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) had his best appearance on the season, pitching four innings but allowing two runs off five hits and two walks. Despite his strong work, Harris suffered his second loss of the season.

The Bombers return to action July 27 against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies with first pitch slated for 5:15 at 8:00 p.m.

