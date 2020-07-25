Stingers Slip against Waterloo in Game One of Doubleheader

(Willmar, M.N)- After Willmar scored 18 runs on 17 hits Friday night, on Saturday, it was Waterloo's turn to dial up the bats.

The Bucks trounced the Stingers 13-6 in a game one of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, netting 18 hits in the win.

It was a home run fest early, as Patrick Ferguson and Peyton Williams each hit a long ball in the first two innings of action. Kyle Manzardo countered with his fourth bomb of the season in the first, but after two innings, it was a tie ball game.

The Stingers took a lead in the fourth, scoring two in the inning. Griffin Cheney cracked a ball to left field, driving in a run. Left fielder Oraj Anu had the ball roll by him on the hit, allowing another run to score on the play.

However, after the fourth, it was all Waterloo. The Bucks scored three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and another three in the seventh to put themselves out by a wide margin.

Despite Willmar getting a few base runners in the later innings, they couldn't find enough to complete a comeback.

Waterloo wins for the first time in Willmar in 2020, as reliever Beau Balado picked up the win. Kyle Scott was saddled with the loss for the Stingers. Trevor Divinski, Willmar's starter, went two innings, giving up three runs on four hits.

The Stingers fall to 14-7 on the season and sit a game in front of Waterloo for first in the Pod standings. They clash again Saturday night in a rubber match of the three-game series with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

