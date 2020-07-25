Flickertails Beat Bull Moose After 3 Delays

The Force was with Mandan on Friday when the Flickertails beat the Bismarck Bull Moose 7-4. It was Star Wars Night at the ballpark as well as a Fetzer Electric and Memory Fireworks Firework Show, which added to the craziness that was tonight's game.

The game lasted into Saturday, with three game delays. During the bottom of the second inning, the game was delayed to a strong rain storm. After an hour and 20 minute delay, the teams got right back to action.

Nick Hill was the starting pitcher for the Flickertails, but had to be removed for John Wilson after the long delay. The Bull Moose stuck with their starter, Jacob Widener, who allowed six earned runs in four innings. Widener falls to 0-2 in 2020.

The Bull Moose offense was bolstered by a three run home run from Torin Montgomery, his first of the year. The Flickertails jumped ahead in the fourth inning with three runs of their own.

The teams waited out another delay as rain threatened to postpone the game during the fifth inning but Bismarck Parks and Recreation field maintence crews kept the field in shape. A short delay turned into a longer delay when the fireworks show was shot off after the fifth inning to comply with Bismarck city noise ordiances.

Clark Candiotti hit 92 mph on the radar gun, the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Flickertails left-fielder Josh Cox showed off his arm when he threw out Ben Teel at the plate for the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

The Bull Moose have a quick turnaround with a doubleheader with the Bismarck Larks, with first pitch for game one at 12:35 p.m. The Flickertails will have the weekend off and will be back in action on Monday against the Larks at 7:05 p.m.

