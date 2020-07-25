Woodchucks Lose to Loggers 9-3 as Game Slips Away Late

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks were defeated on Saturday night, 9-3 at the hands of the La Crosse Loggers. The Chucks, who led 3-2 after three innings, surrendered seven unanswered runs. With the loss, the Woodchucks ultimately split the series against La Crosse.

The Woodchucks collected their first run in the second inning. Alejandro Macario scored Cael Baker with an RBI groundout. Pablo Ruiz then hit his second home run of 2020 during the third inning, also bringing home Leighton Banjoff.

The Woodchucks used four pitchers during the game. Calvin Bush was the starter for the Chucks, tossing four innings in his first start. Nathan Mirochnick was given the loss. Darmany Rivas and Hunter Rosenbaum also worked for Wisconsin.

Top Performers

Pablo Ruiz hit his second home run of the season, a two-run homer.

Alejandro Macario was 2-4 with two singles and an RBI.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will travel to Green Bay tomorrow, and return home on Monday. First pitch on Monday night is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

