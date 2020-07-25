Woodchucks Lose to Loggers 9-3 as Game Slips Away Late
July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks were defeated on Saturday night, 9-3 at the hands of the La Crosse Loggers. The Chucks, who led 3-2 after three innings, surrendered seven unanswered runs. With the loss, the Woodchucks ultimately split the series against La Crosse.
The Woodchucks collected their first run in the second inning. Alejandro Macario scored Cael Baker with an RBI groundout. Pablo Ruiz then hit his second home run of 2020 during the third inning, also bringing home Leighton Banjoff.
The Woodchucks used four pitchers during the game. Calvin Bush was the starter for the Chucks, tossing four innings in his first start. Nathan Mirochnick was given the loss. Darmany Rivas and Hunter Rosenbaum also worked for Wisconsin.
Top Performers
Pablo Ruiz hit his second home run of the season, a two-run homer.
Alejandro Macario was 2-4 with two singles and an RBI.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will travel to Green Bay tomorrow, and return home on Monday. First pitch on Monday night is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2020
- Rafters Sweep Homestand with 3-1 Win over Rockford - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks, Moose Split Doubleheader - Bismarck Larks
- Waterloo Takes Doubleheader, Series from Stingers - Willmar Stingers
- Booyah Comeback in Big Road Win - Green Bay Booyah
- Honkers Lose Series to MoonDogs with Saturday Defeat - Rochester Honkers
- Woodchucks Lose to Loggers 9-3 as Game Slips Away Late - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Spitters Shutout Resorters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Third Time's the Charm for Bombers, as Battle Creek Wins Final Game of Night - Battle Creek Bombers
- MoonDogs Cruise in and out of Rochester for Fifth Straight Win SaturdayÃÂ - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kingfish Walk-Off Bobbers 4-3 on Helmin Double - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Win the Day, Two Games to One on First Day of Tripleheaders - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Slip against Waterloo in Game One of Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Close in on Two-Game Sweep of Rockford to End Homestand - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Former Rafters Closer Jonathon Feyereisen Makes His Major League Debut with Brewers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter J.P. Feyereisen Debuts with the Brewers - Northwoods
- Flickertails Beat Bull Moose After 3 Delays - Mandan Flickertails
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Woodchucks Stories
- Woodchucks Lose to Loggers 9-3 as Game Slips Away Late
- Woodchucks Rally Late, Stun Loggers in Extras
- Two Big Innings Hurt Woodchucks in 10-1 Loss to Rafters
- Seltzer's Homer Pushes Woodchucks to 3-1 Win over Rafters
- Woodchucks Fall to Dock Spiders 8-2 on Monday