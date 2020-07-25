Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter J.P. Feyereisen Debuts with the Brewers

July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter J.P. Feyereisen, made his Major League debut for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, July 24, 2020. Feyereisen is the 234th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Feyereisen, who played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point, played for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 2012 and 2013. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

In 2012 with the Rafters Feyereisen appeared in four games and struck out eight batters in 8.2 innings pitched. He walked one and had a 3.11 ERA. For the 2013 season he pitched in 22 games and was 3-1 with a 1.16 ERA. He struck out 38 batters in 31 innings pitched while walking nine. He was also chosen by MLB scouts to participate in the Big League Dreams Showcase where he pitched two innings and struck out four.

After signing with the Indians, he was assigned to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the Short-Season A New York Penn League, where he spent the whole season, pitching 17 scoreless innings, striking out 24.

In 2015, he played for both the Lake County Captains and the Lynchburg Hillcats, posting a combined 1-1 record with 12 saves and a 2.08 ERA in â47.2 innings in which he struck out 56 batters between the two teams.

In 2016, he began the season with the AA Akron RubberDucks. On July 31 the Indians traded Feyereisen along with Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, and another former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Ben Heller to the New York Yankees in exchange for Andrew Miller. The Yankees assigned him to the AA Trenton Thunder where he finished the season. In 42 games between both Akron and Trenton, he pitched to a 7-3 record with five saves a 1.70 ERA, and a 1.10 WHIP. He also had 78 strikeouts in 58.1 innings.

In 2017, he started with Trenton and then was promoted to the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Between the two clubs he posted a combined 2-3 record with four saves and a 3.27 ERA in â63.1 total innings pitchd

In 2018, he spent the entire season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 6-6 with one save and a 3.45 ERA in 60 innings. He returned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the 2019 season, going 10-2 with seven saves and a 2.49 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 61 innings.

On September 2, 2019, Feyereisen was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Brenny Escanio and international signing bonus pool money. After the season he was added to the Brewers 40-man roster.

In his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs, Feyereisen entered the game in the 8th inning. He allowed one run on one hit and struck out one.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.