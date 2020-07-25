Spitters Shutout Resorters
July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters exploded on offense as all-but-one batter recorded a hit in a 9-0 shutout of the Great Lakes Resorters Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Traverse City first baseman and University of Illinois Springfield power hitter, Chris Monroe, led the charge on offense tallying five RBI's including a 440-foot home run in the victory.
The Pit Spitters poured it on early and often, tallying a pair of runs in the second inning and another four in the second featuring a Tito Flores RBI-triple to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Great Lakes offered little resistance as Traverse City starter and reigning Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year, Andrew Hoffman, threw three scoreless innings before being relieved. The Spitters notched another pair of runs in the third and one lone mark in the fourth inning as right fielder, Evan Maday, roped an RBI-single to increase the Traverse City lead to 9-0. Great Lakes managed to get only two runners into scoring position the remainder of the night as they were shutout for the third time this season.
Pit Spitters reliever and University of Toledo righty, Kyle Jones (1-0), threw two innings in relief allowing no runs on a pair of strikeouts in his first win on the year. Resorters starter, James Rogers (0-2), lasted only one inning while allowing a pair of runs in his second loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 6-2 on the season while the Resorters fall to 2-6.
UP NEXT
The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Sunday evening at 5:05PM bark in the park night. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 5:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.
