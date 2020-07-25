Kingfish Walk-Off Bobbers 4-3 on Helmin Double

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (5-3) won their third straight game in the Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers (3-5) on a 4-3 walk-off win at Simmons Field on Saturday night.

K-Town opened the scoring in the 3rd inning on a wild pitch that scored Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee). Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University) drove in his team leading ninth RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to right field to extend K-Town's lead to 2-0.

The Kingfish scored their first run of the night to trail 2-1 on a Kai Murphy (Arizona State) sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Drew Dyer (Carthage College) who led off the inning with a double.

K-Town responded with one run in the 4th inning to go up 3-1 on Jordan Schulefand's (University of Richmond) second home run of the season.

The Bobbers threatened to add on to their 3-1 lead in the 8th inning with the bases loaded and two outs, but Kingfish reliever John Stover (Marietta College) prevented a rally by striking out Jack Kraus (UW-Milwaukee).

Kenosha rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to for a 4-3 win. Murphy led off the inning with a base hit and was followed by Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) with a double. George Roslaes (Fairleigh Dickinson) drove in Murphy with a sacrifice fly and Mitchel Buban (UW-Milwaukee) tied the game with an RBI single to left field. Alex Helmin (Xavier University) walked-off the Bobbers with a double to left field for the Kenosha victory.

Riley Wikel (MSOE) blew the save for the Bobbers in the ninth inning giving up two runs on two hits in the frame after pitching a scoreless eighth.

Reliever Luke Hansel (Madison College) was credited with the loss after giving up one run on two hits in his 0.1 innings of work in the 9th.

David Blackburn (Hendrix College) pitched the 9th inning for the Kingfish in relief giving up no runs on one walk to earn the win.

The second leg of the 2020 Kenosha Series finishes on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 PM CT with the Kingfish hosting the Bobbers at Simmons Field.

