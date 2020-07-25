Rafters Close in on Two-Game Sweep of Rockford to End Homestand

July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters continue to excel at home, bringing an 11-1 home record into the midpoint of the season. Today the Rafters enter the final game of a three-game homestand versus the Rockford Rivets.

Friday night was another showcase of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod's best pitching staff. Wisconsin Rapids sunk their team ERA to 3.03 with fifteen strikeouts and only one earned run allowed to the Rivets.

Saturday night once again matches the teams with the best ERAs in the Pod. Rockford has a 3.09 ERA, just behind the Rafters. Rockford starts University of Dubuque senior Jordan Nelson. Nelson, in his third year in the Northwoods League, has a 1.08 ERA this summer in five relief outings.

The Rafters start Spencer Arrighetti of Louisiana. Arrighetti is one of two starters in the Rafters rotation that has not allowed a run so far in 2020. He most recently pitched on Sunday, firing four innings scoreless versus the La Crosse Loggers.

Tonight, the Rafters look to further improve on their Northwoods League best 11-1 record at home. Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.