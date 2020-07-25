Booyah Comeback in Big Road Win
July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah used a big sixth inning to propel themselves to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Dock Spiders on Saturday night.
With the Booyah trailing 4-0 entering the sixth, Green Bay started the inning with a leadoff walk by Chris Seng. After Seng stole second and advanced to third on a throw into center, Tennessee's Ethan Payne drove him home to get the scoring started. Later, with the bases loaded, Nick Kreutzer blasted a ball off the top of the wall in center, scoring two runs. Bo Majkowski provided more life in the inning when he singled to score Kreutzer. In total, the Booyah sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth inning, and scored all six of their runs on the day in that frame.
On the mound, Dalton Wiggins earned the victory after going two and a third, and giving up just one run. Nicholls State's Joe Taylor came on with one down in the eighth, and proceeded to get his first save of the year. The Booyah improved to 12-12 on the season at the midway point in the 2020 year.
Tomorrow, Green Bay hosts the Wisconsin Woodchucks for the first of a two-game set. The Booyah will send UW-Milwaukee's Jack Mahoney to the rubber for his sixth start of the season, looking to pick up his second win. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 1:05pm.
