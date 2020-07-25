Former Rafters Closer Jonathon Feyereisen Makes His Major League Debut with Brewers
July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have produced another big-leaguer, this time for the Milwaukee Brewers. Jonathon Feyereisen made his major-league debut last night in the Brewers bullpen, pitching the eighth inning in a 3-0 opening day loss, striking out one Kris Bryant for his first career strikeout.
Feyereisen joins Yankees reliever Ben Heller as the two former Rafters to get to the bigs. A UW-Stevens Point pitcher, Feyereisen was dominant in his two years at Witter Field (2012-13). In 2013, Feyereisen was a Northwoods League All-Star, pitching to the tune of a 1.16 ERA with 11 saves.
The River Falls, WI native was drafted out of UW-Stevens Point by the Indians in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Feyereisen has pitched 307.2 minor league innings since that point, firing in a stellar 2.49 career ERA in the minors.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2020
- Stingers Slip against Waterloo in Game One of Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Close in on Two-Game Sweep of Rockford to End Homestand - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Former Rafters Closer Jonathon Feyereisen Makes His Major League Debut with Brewers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter J.P. Feyereisen Debuts with the Brewers - Northwoods
- Flickertails Beat Bull Moose After 3 Delays - Mandan Flickertails
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Close in on Two-Game Sweep of Rockford to End Homestand
- Former Rafters Closer Jonathon Feyereisen Makes His Major League Debut with Brewers
- Rafters Victorious Behind Pitching Staff's Fifteen Strikeouts
- Rafters Start Key Series with Rockford Rivets on Friday
- Rafters Return to Winning Ways on Thursday Versus Wisconsin