Former Rafters Closer Jonathon Feyereisen Makes His Major League Debut with Brewers

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have produced another big-leaguer, this time for the Milwaukee Brewers. Jonathon Feyereisen made his major-league debut last night in the Brewers bullpen, pitching the eighth inning in a 3-0 opening day loss, striking out one Kris Bryant for his first career strikeout.

Feyereisen joins Yankees reliever Ben Heller as the two former Rafters to get to the bigs. A UW-Stevens Point pitcher, Feyereisen was dominant in his two years at Witter Field (2012-13). In 2013, Feyereisen was a Northwoods League All-Star, pitching to the tune of a 1.16 ERA with 11 saves.

The River Falls, WI native was drafted out of UW-Stevens Point by the Indians in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Feyereisen has pitched 307.2 minor league innings since that point, firing in a stellar 2.49 career ERA in the minors.

