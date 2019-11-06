Watch the Walleye Play Sled Hockey: Tuesday, November 19
November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo Walleye players will be taking to the sleds at the Huntington Center on Tuesday, November 19, during an exhibition with the ASPO Walleye Sled Hockey team. Admission is free for this event.
The event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. and will highlight the amazing abilities of local hockey players who overcome challenges to enjoy the game they love through the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio. Doors open at 6 p.m.
In sled hockey, players use 2-to-3-foot-long sticks with spikes on the ends to push their sleds as well as to shoot and pass the puck. It's open to athletes with amputation/limb loss, spiral cord injury, wheelchair-users and those living with cerebral palsy, brain injury and stroke.
Donations can be made at the door on November 19, with all proceeds to benefit the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio.
