Paterson Leads Americans over Tulsa

(Allen Americans, Credit: Brett Pollock) Olivier Archambault of the Allen Americans puts the Tulsa Oilers goaltender to work(Allen Americans, Credit: Brett Pollock)

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans (7-2-0), ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers (5-7-1) on Tuesday night at the BOK Center in front of an announced crowd of 4,194.

Americans goalie Jake Paterson was the best player on the ice on Tuesday night stopping 31 of 32 Tulsa shots. It was Paterson's fifth win of the season between the pipes, and second since returning from his American Hockey League loan.

The Americans scored a goal in each period. Tyler Sheehy netted his third of the season in the opening period with Alex Guptill and Les Lancaster assisting. Brett Pollock added his third of the year in the second period to put the Americans up 2-0. The game remained that way until Tulsa's JJ Piccinich, finally got the Oilers on the board at the 12:11 mark of the third period. The Americans ended any hope of a Tulsa comeback when Alex Guptill scored his second of the season into an empty net. Guptill finished the night with a goal and an assist.

"It was a big win for us," said Alex Guptill. Anytime you can win a road game against a tough division opponent, you'll take it. Our penalty kill did the job again tonight and held them in check."

Neither team was able to cash in on the power play. Tulsa was 0 f0r 3, while the Americans were 0 for 2. The Oilers outshot the Americans 32 to 28 for the game. Spencer Asuchak, who has been the Americans best player this season, saw his seven-game point streak come to an end. Asuchak is tied with Olivier Archambault for the team lead with 11 points.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Pollock

2. ALN - T. Sheehy

3. TUL - J. Piccinich

